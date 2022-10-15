Twitter abuzz with ‘#ArrestKohli’ after killing over ‘Rohit vs Virat’

A 21-year-old man from Tamil Nadu allegedly killed his friend after a scuffle over who is a better cricket---Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. Since then, Twitter was abuzz on Saturday morning with the hashtag ‘#ArrestKohli’.
In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man from Tamil Nadu allegedly killed his friend after a scuffle over who is a better cricket---Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. Since then, Twitter was abuzz on Saturday morning with the hashtag ‘#ArrestKohli’.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man from Tamil Nadu allegedly killed his friend after a scuffle over who is a better cricket---Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. Since then, Twitter was abuzz on Saturday morning with the hashtag ‘#ArrestKohli’.
According to reports, there was a drunken brawl between two friends---one was Virat Kohli fan who belongs to Tamil Nadu, and the other was Rohit Sharma supporter. The fight ended up in killing of Rohit Sharma fan.
According to reports, there was a drunken brawl between two friends---one was Virat Kohli fan who belongs to Tamil Nadu, and the other was Rohit Sharma supporter. The fight ended up in killing of Rohit Sharma fan.
Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “Wth is that #ArrestKohli why you all are trending this its not a mistake of #KingKohli and #RohitSharma they represent their country and gives their 100% and when a players in the same team they play for country not for individual we all had to realise it it #GOAT."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “Wth is that #ArrestKohli why you all are trending this its not a mistake of #KingKohli and #RohitSharma they represent their country and gives their 100% and when a players in the same team they play for country not for individual we all had to realise it it #GOAT."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Atleast have common sense while trending this,how is kohli responsible for his death?,atleast use some brains while trending,this is why even this indigestable death happened,stop comparing with the stats,don't forget they belong to same team india. #ArrestKohli," another user commented.
“Atleast have common sense while trending this,how is kohli responsible for his death?,atleast use some brains while trending,this is why even this indigestable death happened,stop comparing with the stats,don't forget they belong to same team india. #ArrestKohli," another user commented.
“Such a ridiculously appalling incident happened where a frnd killed his frnd while went out for drink.what happened to this generation.Just going senseless, going blind.N who r they tht r blaming kohli for this and r proud to trend #ArrestKohliBetter to awaken urself !!" a third user said.
“Such a ridiculously appalling incident happened where a frnd killed his frnd while went out for drink.what happened to this generation.Just going senseless, going blind.N who r they tht r blaming kohli for this and r proud to trend #ArrestKohliBetter to awaken urself !!" a third user said.
One more user said, “#ArrestKohli. All Rohit fans are shameless bcuz .why are you trending this trend huh? It's not done by kohli himself.know you limits and fck up."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
One more user said, “#ArrestKohli. All Rohit fans are shameless bcuz .why are you trending this trend huh? It's not done by kohli himself.know you limits and fck up."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Netizens are trending #ArrestKohli on Twitter as a #ViratKohli fan murdered a #RohitSharma fan in Tamilnadu. But,why Virat should be arrested?Did he kill that guy?. No na!! Then…I pray to God to put some kinda brain with certain knowledge to the minds of these crooks," a user commented.
“Netizens are trending #ArrestKohli on Twitter as a #ViratKohli fan murdered a #RohitSharma fan in Tamilnadu. But,why Virat should be arrested?Did he kill that guy?. No na!! Then…I pray to God to put some kinda brain with certain knowledge to the minds of these crooks," a user commented.