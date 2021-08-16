New Delhi: Press Secretary to Afghan Embassy in India Abdulhaq Azad has said the Twitter handle of the embassy seems to have been hacked and he has "lost access". He tweeted, "I have lost access to the Twitter handle of @AfghanistanInIN, a friend sent a screenshot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access. Seems it is hacked."

"I have lost access to Twitter handle of Afghan Embassy India, a friend sent a screenshot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access it. Seems it is hacked," tweets Abdulhaq Azad, Press Secretary to Afghan Embassy in India pic.twitter.com/4PYpuxptcl — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

Azad's remarks came just after the tweet, which has now been taken down, expressing "strongly" displeasure over the "fleeing" of the country's President Ashraf Ghani from the war-torn country in order to avoid "bloodshed".

On Sunday late evening Ashraf Ghani fled the country, stepping down from his post. The Taliban made their way into Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, early on Sunday.

In his first comments after he left Afghanistan, Ghani, in a Facebook post, said that from now on, the Taliban will be responsible for the "honour, wealth and preservation" of Afghanistan's people.

Ghani said he was faced with a "hard choice" between the "armed Taliban" or "leaving the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting the past 20 years.

Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace after the country's president Ashraf Ghani fled to Tajikistan.

