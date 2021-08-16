Twitter account of Afghanistan Embassy in India hacked, claims official

Twitter account of Afghanistan Embassy in India hacked, claims official1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Afghanistan: On Sunday late evening Ashraf Ghani fled the country, stepping down from his post
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Afghanistan: On Sunday late evening Ashraf Ghani fled the country, stepping down from his post
New Delhi: Press Secretary to Afghan Embassy in India Abdulhaq Azad has said the Twitter handle of the embassy seems to have been hacked and he has "lost access". He tweeted, "I have lost access to the Twitter handle of @AfghanistanInIN, a friend sent a screenshot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access. Seems it is hacked."
New Delhi: Press Secretary to Afghan Embassy in India Abdulhaq Azad has said the Twitter handle of the embassy seems to have been hacked and he has "lost access". He tweeted, "I have lost access to the Twitter handle of @AfghanistanInIN, a friend sent a screenshot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access. Seems it is hacked."
Azad's remarks came just after the tweet, which has now been taken down, expressing "strongly" displeasure over the "fleeing" of the country's President Ashraf Ghani from the war-torn country in order to avoid "bloodshed".
Azad's remarks came just after the tweet, which has now been taken down, expressing "strongly" displeasure over the "fleeing" of the country's President Ashraf Ghani from the war-torn country in order to avoid "bloodshed".
On Sunday late evening Ashraf Ghani fled the country, stepping down from his post. The Taliban made their way into Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, early on Sunday.
On Sunday late evening Ashraf Ghani fled the country, stepping down from his post. The Taliban made their way into Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, early on Sunday.
In his first comments after he left Afghanistan, Ghani, in a Facebook post, said that from now on, the Taliban will be responsible for the "honour, wealth and preservation" of Afghanistan's people.
In his first comments after he left Afghanistan, Ghani, in a Facebook post, said that from now on, the Taliban will be responsible for the "honour, wealth and preservation" of Afghanistan's people.
Ghani said he was faced with a "hard choice" between the "armed Taliban" or "leaving the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting the past 20 years.
Ghani said he was faced with a "hard choice" between the "armed Taliban" or "leaving the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting the past 20 years.
Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace after the country's president Ashraf Ghani fled to Tajikistan.
Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace after the country's president Ashraf Ghani fled to Tajikistan.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!