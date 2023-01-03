Twitter account of Kantara actor suspended for ‘flouting norms’

The Twitter account of Kannada film 'Kantara' actor Kishore Kumar G has been suspended. The authorities have stated that Kishore Kumar has allegedly flouted norms of the microblogging site.
The Twitter account of Kannada film 'Kantara' actor Kishore Kumar G has been suspended. The authorities have stated that Kishore Kumar has allegedly flouted norms of the microblogging site.
Kishore Kumar G's Twitter handle @actorkishore has been suspended. The actor is also known for the web series ‘She' and ‘Family man’.
Kishore Kumar G's Twitter handle @actorkishore has been suspended. The actor is also known for the web series ‘She' and ‘Family man’.
"Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules," is the message displayed if a user were to search for the actor's handle. It is not clear when exactly the account was suspended.
"Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules," is the message displayed if a user were to search for the actor's handle. It is not clear when exactly the account was suspended.
Kishore, who played the role of upright forest officer Muralidhar in last year's hit Kannada film "Kantara", is known for being outspoken and sharing his views on social media.
Kishore, who played the role of upright forest officer Muralidhar in last year's hit Kannada film "Kantara", is known for being outspoken and sharing his views on social media.
The 48-year-old actor is also active on Instagram and Facebook. He has more than 43,000 followers on the former and over 66,000 on the latter. Both accounts are unverified.
The 48-year-old actor is also active on Instagram and Facebook. He has more than 43,000 followers on the former and over 66,000 on the latter. Both accounts are unverified.
In one Instagram post, he termed 30 December "Black Day" for free press and Indian democracy after the Adani group gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV.
In one Instagram post, he termed 30 December "Black Day" for free press and Indian democracy after the Adani group gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV.
In another post on the platform on 1 January, he talked about a purported video of a man "who insulted God Kantara" and dies a "bloody death".
In another post on the platform on 1 January, he talked about a purported video of a man "who insulted God Kantara" and dies a "bloody death".
Commenting on the video, Kishore wrote, "Whether it is God or Demon, why don’t we see it as just a belief. If you believe it exists, if you don't, it doesn't.
Commenting on the video, Kishore wrote, "Whether it is God or Demon, why don’t we see it as just a belief. If you believe it exists, if you don't, it doesn't.
"But at the same time, there is no need to insult the beliefs that give many of us courage in times of difficulty. Let the law handle those antisocial elements. Let faith be an individual choice."
"But at the same time, there is no need to insult the beliefs that give many of us courage in times of difficulty. Let the law handle those antisocial elements. Let faith be an individual choice."
Set in rural Karnataka, "Kantara" explores the possibility of coexistence of faith and rationality, the conflict between nature and development and other themes.
Set in rural Karnataka, "Kantara" explores the possibility of coexistence of faith and rationality, the conflict between nature and development and other themes.
Meanwhile, Adani Group has decideed to pay additional price for New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) shares that it bought under the open offer as transfer price for shares bought from another promoter was higher than that of open offer price. Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said that it will pay an additional ₹48.65 per share to NDTV investors who sold their shares to the conglomerate in its open offer for the news network.
Meanwhile, Adani Group has decideed to pay additional price for New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) shares that it bought under the open offer as transfer price for shares bought from another promoter was higher than that of open offer price. Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said that it will pay an additional ₹48.65 per share to NDTV investors who sold their shares to the conglomerate in its open offer for the news network.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.