Twitter account of UP Chief Minister's Office restored

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.
The Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was restored after it was hacked on Saturday.
UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.
The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.
