Twitter bans Pakistan government's account in India2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 05:58 AM IST
Twitter is not allowing people based in India to access the Pakistan government’s account.
The official Twitter account of the Pakistan government, in response to a legal demand, has been banned in India. Attempting to access the account will display a message stating, "Account Withheld @GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."
