Twitter blocks Naatu Naatu, RRR distributor hits back
RRR distributor Variance Films has accused Twitter of not allowing the popular song for advertising.
Twitter has blocked Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu song from appearing in Twitter advertising. Variance Films, the distributor of RRR, has accused Elon Musk-helmed social media platform of not allowing the popular song for advertising.
