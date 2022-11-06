'Twitter Blue tick' will be launched in India in THIS month, reveals Elon Musk

Twitter blue is expected to roll out in India in less than a month, Elon Musk has confirmed on 6 November.
When a user named Prabhu tagged Musk and asked, “When can we expect to have the Twitter Blue roll out in India?" to which Musk replied, "Hopefully, less than a month."
Twitter updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Elon Musk’s first major revision of the social media platform.
The change comes a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal. The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of electric car maker Tesla cut half the staff at Twitter and has vowed to start charging users more.
Twitter's update said the new service with verification will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
"As soon as we confirm it's working well in the initial set of countries and we have the translation work done, it will roll out worldwide," Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.
In a separate tweet, Musk also added that "fixing search is a top priority" on Twitter.
"We can beat that," he replied in another tweet when a user pointed out that YouTube gives creators 55% of ad revenue.
"Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots. Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content," Musk added in a tweet.
As of Saturday, the update to Twitter Blue remained at the old price of $4.99.
Shortly after the update was available to users, Twitter's early stage products executive Esther Crawford said the new service was not yet live.
"The new Blue isn’t live yet — the sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time," she said in a tweet.
Earlier this week, Crawford went viral after she retweeted a photo of herself sleeping on the office floor at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters after Musk's takeover.
"When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork".
(With inputs from Reuters)
