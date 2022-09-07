Delaware Chancery Judge Kathaleen St J McCormick said in a five-page ruling on 7 September said that Musk’s legal team is permitted 'incremental discovery relevant to the new allegations' raised by the whistle-blower.
Tesla founder Elon Musk can use a Twitter Inc whistle-blower’s complaint about spam and bots on the social media platform into his defense against its lawsuit to make him complete his $44 billion buyout.
However, McCormick denied Musk’s request to delay a trial of the case set for next month.
Maintaining the hearing date as 17 October, she said, "I am convinced that even four weeks’ delay would risk further harm to Twitter too great to justify."
The Judge made the following ruling a day after she heard arguments on the matters from both sides.
Meanwhile, Musk’s lead lawyer Alex Spiro said that Twitter whistle-blower raised no spam concerns. "We are hopeful that winning the motion to amend takes us one step closer to the truth coming out in the courtroom," Bloomberg quoted Spiro as saying.
Earlier, Elon Musk backed away from his planned purchase of Twitter and claimed that the firm hadn’t leveled with him about the number of spam and bot accounts among its more than 230 million users.
Former Twitter security head Peiter Zatko -- whistle-blower -- said company officials brushed off his worries about such accounts and misled investors about the problem.
For the first time, Twitter’s attorneys during the 6 September hearing specifically disputed Zatko’s assertions that he raised such questions while at the company. They said addressing the bots issue wasn’t part of his “portfolio."
