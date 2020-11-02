Twitter brings video service ArtHouse to India to compete with Facebook, Google

Both Facebook and Google have invested in teams that work extensively with creator community and brands to co create campaigns and promotional activities in India. As per Comscore data for May this year, YouTube in India now reaches over 325 million over 18 years old unique viewers on a monthly basis. With over 2,500 creator channels reaching over one million subscribers, YouTube witnessed over 45% growth in overall watch time in July compared to last year for the same period. Meanwhile, Facebook, with close to 300 million users, has been tapping into video content especially on Instagram which has recently introduced short video format Reels after the ban on Chinese video app TikTok.