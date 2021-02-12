Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey plans fund for Bitcoin development in India as govt mulls cryptocurrency ban1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 01:48 PM IST
- Jack Dorsey has attached a 'Bitcoin trust board member application' document along with his tweet
As the adoption and use of cryptocurrencies still remains a pipe dream in India, Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey on Friday said that he is planning to given 500 BTC to a new endowment to fund the development of Bitcoin in India and Africa.
"JAY-Z/@S_C_ and I are giving 500 BTC to a new endowment named to fund #Bitcoin development, initially focused on teams in Africa & India. It'll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us. We need 3 board members to start," tweeted the Twitter CEO.
Assam: Petrol, diesel to become cheaper by ₹5 per litre ahead of election1 min read . 02:02 PM IST
Indian nationals asked to avoid visiting Dubai consulate amid Covid 19 spike1 min read . 01:45 PM IST
As downloads surge, app makers in India struggle to retain users1 min read . 01:43 PM IST
Facebook, Instagram remove millions of hate speech, bullying content in Oct-Dec2 min read . 01:16 PM IST
Dorsey has also attached a "Bitcoin trust board member application" document along with his tweet.
Meanwhile, the Central government has readied new legislation — Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 — that aims to ban all private cryptocurrencies, while setting the stage to roll out the legal framework for an "official digital currency".
However, this isn't the first time when the government has tried to act against crypto-currency.
The Reserve Bank of India had banned cryptocurrencies back in 2018, which was later overturned by the Supreme Court.
What is Bitcoin?
Get ready for hefty penalty to legalize your crypto assets1 min read . 05:39 AM IST
Analysts raise transparency concerns at Reliance Industries and its units2 min read . 06:22 AM IST
With rising competition, Berger Paints' valuations look weirder1 min read . 10:49 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Infosys, ITC, ACC, Sun Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Power Grid2 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Bitcoin is the first and most popular cryptocurrency or digital currency in the world. It can be used as both a mode of exchange (money) and a store of value (investment vehicle).
Bitcoin is a decentralised digital currency that cannot be controlled or altered by any individual or organisation because no single entity owns the network.
There are 6,700 different types of crypto-currency traded publicly, as per CoinMarketCap.com, a market research website. Some of the popular ones are -- Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, XRP, etc.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.