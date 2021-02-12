Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey plans fund for Bitcoin development in India as govt mulls cryptocurrency ban
A Bitcoin Trading Machine is seen in a store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey plans fund for Bitcoin development in India as govt mulls cryptocurrency ban

1 min read . 01:48 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Jack Dorsey has attached a 'Bitcoin trust board member application' document along with his tweet

As the adoption and use of cryptocurrencies still remains a pipe dream in India, Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey on Friday said that he is planning to given 500 BTC to a new endowment to fund the development of Bitcoin in India and Africa.

As the adoption and use of cryptocurrencies still remains a pipe dream in India, Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey on Friday said that he is planning to given 500 BTC to a new endowment to fund the development of Bitcoin in India and Africa.

"JAY-Z/@S_C_ and I are giving 500 BTC to a new endowment named to fund #Bitcoin development, initially focused on teams in Africa & India. It'll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us. We need 3 board members to start," tweeted the Twitter CEO.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Assam: Petrol, diesel to become cheaper by 5 per litre ahead of election

1 min read . 02:02 PM IST

Indian nationals asked to avoid visiting Dubai consulate amid Covid 19 spike

1 min read . 01:45 PM IST

As downloads surge, app makers in India struggle to retain users

1 min read . 01:43 PM IST

Facebook, Instagram remove millions of hate speech, bullying content in Oct-Dec

2 min read . 01:16 PM IST

"JAY-Z/@S_C_ and I are giving 500 BTC to a new endowment named to fund #Bitcoin development, initially focused on teams in Africa & India. It'll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us. We need 3 board members to start," tweeted the Twitter CEO.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Assam: Petrol, diesel to become cheaper by 5 per litre ahead of election

1 min read . 02:02 PM IST

Indian nationals asked to avoid visiting Dubai consulate amid Covid 19 spike

1 min read . 01:45 PM IST

As downloads surge, app makers in India struggle to retain users

1 min read . 01:43 PM IST

Facebook, Instagram remove millions of hate speech, bullying content in Oct-Dec

2 min read . 01:16 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Dorsey has also attached a "Bitcoin trust board member application" document along with his tweet.

Meanwhile, the Central government has readied new legislation — Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 — that aims to ban all private cryptocurrencies, while setting the stage to roll out the legal framework for an "official digital currency".

However, this isn't the first time when the government has tried to act against crypto-currency.

The Reserve Bank of India had banned cryptocurrencies back in 2018, which was later overturned by the Supreme Court.

What is Bitcoin?

TRENDING STORIES See All

Bitcoin is the first and most popular cryptocurrency or digital currency in the world. It can be used as both a mode of exchange (money) and a store of value (investment vehicle).

Bitcoin is a decentralised digital currency that cannot be controlled or altered by any individual or organisation because no single entity owns the network.

There are 6,700 different types of crypto-currency traded publicly, as per CoinMarketCap.com, a market research website. Some of the popular ones are -- Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, XRP, etc.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.