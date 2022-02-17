Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal , who replaced Jack Dorsey in November last year, is reportedly preparing to take “a few weeks" of parental leave after the birth of his second child.

Although Agrawal, who is also the executive sponsor of Twitter’s internal parents' group, had announced his plan to take the leave last week, it was not clear when the schedule will begin.

“At Twitter, we encourage and fully support employees taking parental leave in whatever way works best for each person," Laura Yagerman, the company’s head of corporate communications, was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

She added that the decision was “personal" and that the company had designed a program that is “customizable" and can include up to 20 weeks of “flexible" leave.

The Twitter CEO's move has been appreciated by many, including Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

The actor has been a vocal supporter of parental leave in India and was overjoyed when the news of Agrawal's decision broke out.

The mother-of-one took to Instagram to say: “About time this is normalised."

Others, including co-workers, also hailed the news.

“Thank you @paraga for leading by example and taking paternity leave," tweeted Ned Segal, Twitter’s chief financial officer. “I wish leaders did this when I was early in my career and becoming a father."

Thank you @paraga for leading by example and taking paternity leave. I wish leaders did this when I was early in my career and becoming a father. We have 7500 people @twitter who have your back! https://t.co/MzDEtwCxOL — Ned Segal (@nedsegal) February 16, 2022

Further, Brenden Lee, who works for Twitter's corporate communications department, wrote on LinkedIn that he is "proud that Twitter and our CEO Parag Agrawal are leading the way here, ensuring ALL parents are able to take advantage of this most special time for their families."

Lee's post drew comments from other fathers cheering Agrawal on.

“Kudos to him for leading by example. I remember the guilt I felt when I took a week off following the births our daughters (who are now 7 and 9)," wrote one person.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Twitter does not plan to name an interim CEO in Agrawal's absence as he said he will be "connected" with the company's executive team during his leave.

