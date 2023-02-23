Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Twitter down for several minutes for users, restored

Twitter down for several minutes for users, restored

1 min read . 10:56 PM IST Livemint
Twitter was down for several users for about 30 minutes on Thursday.

As per the down detector, several users reported facing problems with Twitter around 10:18 pm. However, it restored around 10.50pm

The Microblogging platform Twitter experienced a temporary outage on Thursday, affecting both the website and mobile applications for some users. The outage lasted for about 30 minutes, and was reported by users through the down detector website. 

The majority of complaints came from smartphone users, with 56% of reports coming from them. Twitter has not released an official statement on the matter, but it's likely that they are investigating the cause of the outage.

