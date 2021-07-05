The Central Government on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that microblogging site Twitter has failed to comply with the country's new IT Rules, which is law of the land and is mandatorily required to be complied with.

The government, in an affidavit filed in the Delhi HC, said any non-compliance amounts to breach of provisions of the new digital rules, leading to Twitter losing its immunity conferred under the IT Act.

Twitter has lost immunity from criminal prosecution for content on it since it hasn't complied with the IT Rules on the appointment of grievance redressal officers, the government told the high court.

The affidavit has been filed in response to a plea by lawyer Amit Acharya, in which he claimed non-compliance of the Centre's new IT Rules by the platform.

Two days back, Twitter said the platform is in its final stages of appointing an executive for the role.

"We are in the final stages of appointing a Resident Grievance Officer. The interim Resident Grievance Officer withdrew his candidature on 21 June," Twitter told the Delhi HC.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.