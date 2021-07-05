1 min read.Updated: 05 Jul 2021, 05:34 PM ISTLivemint
In an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court, the Centre said that any non-compliance amounts to a breach of provisions of the new digital rules, leading to Twitter losing its immunity conferred under the IT Act
The Central Government on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that microblogging site Twitter has failed to comply with the country's new IT Rules, which is law of the land and is mandatorily required to be complied with.
