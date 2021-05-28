Twitter flags privacy concerns,  Centre  says firm ‘dictating terms’

The company said it plans to advocate changes to elements of IT rules and would request the ministry of electronics and information technology to consider a minimum of three months extension for compliance. Meanwhile, it will continue to accept grievances from users and law enforcement agencies through its existing grievance redressal channel as per the new rules.“We plan to advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that inhibit free, open public conversation. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian government and believe it is critical to adopt a collaborative approach," said a Twitter spokesperson in the statement.

