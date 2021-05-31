Twitter has to comply with new IT rules for digital media, says Delhi HC

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The petition has sought a direction to Twitter to appoint a resident grievance officer without further delay. It has also sought a direction to the Centre to ensure that the IT rules are complied with.
Twitter had recently said it was committed to India as a vital market, but criticised the new IT rules and regulations, saying they "inhibit free, open public conversation".
Responding to Twitter's comments, the Centre had said the social media platform was levelling baseless and false allegations to defame India and dictating terms to the world's largest democracy.
The Centre alleged that Twitter refused to comply with new digital rules requiring identification of the originator of a flagged message and appointing grievance redressal officers and the purported commitment of the US-based firm to India not only sounds hollow but completely self-serving.
Under the new digital rules, social media companies like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter have been asked to identify within 36 hours the originator of a flagged message as well as conduct additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.
