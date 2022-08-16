Twitter has to give Elon Musk only one bot checker's data, judge rules

Bloomberg

Elon Musk this month accused Twitter of hiding the names of workers specifically responsible for evaluating how much of the platform’s customer base is made up of spam and robot accounts, and asked the judge to force Twitter to identify them. So far Twitter has given up the names of records custodians, who aren’t as familiar with the data in question.