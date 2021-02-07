Twitter India's public policy head steps down

Twitter India's public policy head Mahima Kaul has resigned citing personal reasons. She decided to step down from the role in January and will be with the company till March to help with the smooth transitioning, the social media firm confirmed.

Kaul oversees Twitter's relationship with policymakers, elected officials, government agencies, and NGOs in India and direct policy programmes in these areas. She joined the company in 2015 from Observer Research Foundation, a think-tank, where she was a fellow leading the cyber and new media initiatives.

The company has now listed the job opening on LinkedIn.

"At the start of this year, Mahima Kaul decided to step down from her role, as Twitter Public Policy Director for India and South Asia, to take a well-deserved break. It’s a loss for all of us at Twitter, but after more than five years in the role, we respect her desire to focus on the most important people and relationships in her personal life. Mahima will continue in her role till the end of March and will support the transition," said Monique Meche, vice-president, public policy, Twitter.

Kaul’s resignation comes at a time when Twitter is served a notice from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for “violating Indian law" by not taking down tweets with a controversial hashtag referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and farmer genocide. The notice has threatened the micro-blogging platform with penal consequences if over 250 accounts and posts that were flagged by the government weren’t blocked.

The firm, which blocked the accounts on Monday, restored them shortly stating them as free speech and being newsworthy.

Twitter has also been accused of bias against right-wing voices on the platform, including allegations that it is disproportionally suspending accounts espousing right-wing views in India. Not just political bias, Twitter has been in the eye of the storm over several issues around hate speech, fake news, fake profiles and the bots menace.

