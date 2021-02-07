Twitter India's public policy head steps down

"At the start of this year, Mahima Kaul decided to step down from her role, as Twitter Public Policy Director for India and South Asia, to take a well-deserved break. It’s a loss for all of us at Twitter, but after more than five years in the role, we respect her desire to focus on the most important people and relationships in her personal life. Mahima will continue in her role till the end of March and will support the transition," said Monique Meche, vice-president, public policy, Twitter.

