Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato's move to introduce up to ten days of 'period leaves' for all women employees is facing both bouquets and brickbats on Twitter. Zomato said the move was necessitated to build a more inclusive work culture in the organisation. "At Zomato, we want to foster a culture of trust, truth and acceptance. Starting today, all women (including transgender people) at Zomato can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year," Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post on Saturday.

Here are a few reactions on Twitter of people praising Zomato for removing the 'stigma' attached to menstruation.

A great move by Zomato. I always wanted some company to start this as this is much needed. I hope that this is a trendsetter. — Divyanshi Mangal (@divyanshimangal) August 8, 2020

Thank you zomato. I don't work with you but I'm so happy for the woman who do. :) — PalakMittal🎭 (@TheUnrestSoul) August 8, 2020

I have worked with you guys for about an year and it feels really proud to be associated with you ,you guys nailed it ! #hatsoff #breakingthetaboo@LabourMinistry this is an amazing initiative and strict rules should be set up for these matters around the country. — Akash Padha (@akashpadha1) August 8, 2020

Amazing move, guys. Please ignore all the negativity coming your way. You are setting an example here, will definitely face some backlash.

More power to you! — FemiNasty Hot Kulfi 🤤👄 (@FeistyShrewdTea) August 11, 2020

However, there were a few who thought this might set a wrong precedent for India Inc.

At the end they will force male employees for more work to compensate these 10 days leaves. This way zomato loses nothing but more work pressure on male employees..... For this gender discrimination ... #BoycottZomato — Mahavir (@Mahavir_Pr) August 11, 2020

This is an extremely dangerous precedent 2 set.Provide equal opportunities in appointments, promotions n pay structure. Providing holidays as period leaves will only work as a deterrence 2 employers in hiring women.I don’t think or support the idea tht women need period leaves. — Madhubanti Chatterjee (@MadhubantiChat3) August 8, 2020

Dear woke Zomato,

Men should get an equal number of leaves too so they can take care of their partners, since it's that big a deal. 🙄

Seriously though, do you think every woman will talk to her manager about period leaves? Call it something else.. — Arjun B (@ArjunBeNice) August 8, 2020

"Zomato understands that men and women are born with different biological realities. It is our job to make sure that we make room for our biological needs, while not lowering the bar for the quality of our work and the impact that we create. There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day," said Goyal in th blog post.

"A note for men – our female colleagues expressing that they are on their period leave shouldn’t be uncomfortable for us. This is a part of life, and while we don’t fully understand what women go through, we need to trust them when they say they need to rest this out. I know that menstrual cramps are very painful for a lot of women – and we have to support them through it if we want to build a truly collaborative culture at Zomato," Goyal further wrote.

