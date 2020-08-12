Twitter is divided over Zomato's move to introduce 'period leave' for employees

Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato's move to introduce up to ten days of 'period leaves' for all women employees is facing both bouquets and brickbats on Twitter. Zomato said the move was necessitated to build a more inclusive work culture in the organisation. "At Zomato, we want to foster a culture of trust, truth and acceptance. Starting today, all women (including transgender people) at Zomato can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year," Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post on Saturday.
Here are a few reactions on Twitter of people praising Zomato for removing the 'stigma' attached to menstruation.
However, there were a few who thought this might set a wrong precedent for India Inc.
"Zomato understands that men and women are born with different biological realities. It is our job to make sure that we make room for our biological needs, while not lowering the bar for the quality of our work and the impact that we create. There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day," said Goyal in th blog post.
"A note for men – our female colleagues expressing that they are on their period leave shouldn’t be uncomfortable for us. This is a part of life, and while we don’t fully understand what women go through, we need to trust them when they say they need to rest this out. I know that menstrual cramps are very painful for a lot of women – and we have to support them through it if we want to build a truly collaborative culture at Zomato," Goyal further wrote.