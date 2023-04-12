Twitter isn't a legal company anymore. Here's what you should know2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 07:04 AM IST
According to an April filing in a California court, Twitter 'no longer exists' and has merged with X corp
Twitter is no longer a legal entity, having merged with a shell company called X Corp on March 15 this year. Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk also owns the domain for X.com, a payments company he founded and then merged with PayPal. The news could be another step toward Musk's ambitions for an "everything app" similar to China's WeChat.
