A Twitter conversation between Kerala Chief Minister and UAE Prime Minister has taken the internet by storm. Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai wrote a tweet in the Malayalam language after meeting the Kerala Chief Minister in the Emirates. Besides the tweet, the Dubai ruler also shared the picture of the reception given to Vijayan at the venue of the Dubai Expo 2020 on Wednesday. The tweet has globe viral on social media as several expatriate Malayalis shared it on their virtual platforms.

"The UAE shares a special relationship with Kerala. Keralites are playing a significant role in the economic and developmental growth of Dubai and the UAE," Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE wrote in Malayalam. He also wrote that Kerala would like to further strengthen the association with the UAE and Dubai.

Later, CM Vijayan also shared the tweet and replied to the Dubai ruler in Arabia. Vijayan wrote, "....Humbled by your hospitality and warm welcome...".

أتمنى لكم وللجميع الصحة والعافيه, أشكركم على تقديرنا لمساهمة هؤلاء من كيرلا في تطوير الإمارات العربية المتحدة ودبي, نود نعمل معا لمزيد تعزيز الرابطة, متواضعا بكرم ضيافتكم واستقبالكم الحار.@HHShkMohd https://t.co/LGuHuRXIRx — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 2, 2022

During their meeting on Wednesday, the Kerala Chief Minister thanked Sheik Mohamed bin Rashid for his country's support in the development of the state. He sought more investments for Kerala, promising a better business-friendly environment in the southern Indian state. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of UAE and Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmad bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates Airlines Group and President of Dubai Civil Aviation and other officials were present on the occasion.

