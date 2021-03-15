Twitter launches multilingual initiatives ahead of assembly elections

In a bid to tackle misleading information, Twitter will publish a series of pre-bunk prompts across languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali, based on content from the national and state election commissions and civil society partners such as Youth Ki Awaz, and Association of Democratic Reforms. The prompts will appear on people’s home timelines and in search, including information about how to register to vote, and details on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT). The prompts will also serve the public with relevant information on topics connected with voting such as booths, postal ballot, covid-19 restrictions and accessibility. Additionally, the service will focus on debunking critical issues as they arise with a curated Twitter Moment. These Moments are created based on high standards of accuracy, impartiality and fairness and are designed to feature compelling, original, and diverse content.

