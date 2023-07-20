After a massive outrage in the country and abroad over the horrific incident oftwo tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a mob at a village in Senapati district in violence hit Manipur.

The Union Government is now looking to take action against Twitter after the video of the horrific incident went viral on Twitter,according to report by NDTV.

The report stated that Information Technology Ministry has warned the social media platforms and stated that under the new IT rules, the freedom of expression comes with “reasonable restrictions".

Meanwhile, “The incident of Manipur is a shame for any civilized society," PM Narendra Modi told reporters before the start of the latest parliament session on Thursday. “I assure the nation: The guilty won’t be spared. The law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven."

The horrific video — of an incident that took place on May 4 — went viral on social media overnight, triggering public anger.

Earlier, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said she spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the video and was informed that an investigation was underway and assured that no effort will be spared.

Police in Manipur said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed persons.

A spokesperson of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) said, "The despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who pleading to their captors."

More than 150 people have lost their lives and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

India’s Supreme Court called the video “deeply disturbing." The judges asked the federal and state governments — which are both led by Modi’s party — to report steps taken against the perpetrators at a hearing scheduled for July 28.

“If the government does not act, then we will," said D. Y. Chandrachud, the court’s chief justice.