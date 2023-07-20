Twitter likely to face action by govt over Manipur women paraded naked video: Report2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST
The Indian government is considering taking action against Twitter after a video of two tribal women being paraded naked and molested went viral on the platform.
After a massive outrage in the country and abroad over the horrific incident oftwo tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a mob at a village in Senapati district in violence hit Manipur.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×