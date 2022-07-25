The video was shared by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta and also by several other opposition leaders.In the original video shared by BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya showed the prime minister returning the President's greeting and looking at him. Malviya also lashed out at Singh calling him a 'fake news peddler'.
An edited video from outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind’s farewell ceremony went viral alleging that PM Modi disrespected him.
The video was shared by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta and also by several other opposition leaders.
In response, social media platform Twitter has marked the tweets by Sanjay Singh and Rohan Gupta, as "presented out of context".
The social media platform too while attaching a picture via Rashtrapati Bhavan of PM Modi greeting the President while the latter went past him, said, "On July 23, 2022, a farewell event was organized in Parliament to commemorate the end of President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure. A short clip from the event is being shared with misleading claims, according to fact-checkers. Boom Live, The Quint and other news media have reported PM Modi can be seen greeting the president in the original video footage."
Twitter marks the media "out of context" that "may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm".
"You may not share synthetic, manipulated, or out-of-context media that may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm ("misleading media"). In addition, we may label Tweets containing misleading media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context," according to the Twitter website.
Hitting out at the BJP, Rohan Gupta tweeted "Don't Disturb" attaching the clip, while Sanjay Singh tweeted "Such an insult Very Sorry Sir. These people are like this, your term is over, now they will not even look at you".
The Parliament hosted a farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday evening. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Members of Parliament - both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - attended the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.
Earlier on Sunday, Sanjay Singh also lashed out at the Centre for spreading hatred toward the Kejriwal government. "PM Modi ji is afraid of (Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor) Arvind Kejriwal ji and does anything without any logic," Singh said.
"Like till now, he has levied 150 fake cases against AAP leaders. Similarly, Centre has also levelled fabricated allegations on Manish Sisodia ji. In the case of Satyendar Jain ji, one of their leaders had apologized," Singh added.
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday had lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of shielding deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia after Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Police, 2021-22 over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.
