It’s 2021 and Twitter still won’t let us edit tweets. However, the company seems to be getting closer to it. According to reverse engineering expert, Jane Manchung Wong, the company is working on a way to undo tweets once you’ve sent them. It’s not exactly an ‘edit’ button but seems to work more like Gmail’s undo sent emails option. Wong shared a short video showing an undo button that appears after you’ve sent a tweet.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

Based on this, it would seem that a tweet you sent would be archived for a pre-selected time frame (a few seconds according to the video), so you have a chance to undo it. You could probably use this to fix a typo you just noticed, or perhaps to undo a tweet you sent in the moment but now regret. The timer will begin as soon as you press the send button on a tweet.

It’s unclear when this feature will be out at the moment, or who will be able to access it. It’s possible that the feature will be aimed at influencers, who may be using Twitter to earn a livelihood. The company had announced a “Super Follow" feature at its Analyst Day on February 26, which is a subscription option that influencers can use on the platform. The company said the price point for this will be customizable and Twitter will take a commission out of the earnings.

The company has also been rolling out its new Spaces feature in global markets gradually. Spaces replicates popular voice-based social platform Clubhouse, which allows users to create rooms and have public conversations on Twitter. Twitter began a controlled rollout of Spaces to Android users earlier this week, and is expected to bring it to everyone soon enough.

