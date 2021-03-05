Twitter may be working on feature to undo sent tweets

It’s unclear when this feature will be out at the moment, or who will be able to access it. It’s possible that the feature will be aimed at influencers, who may be using Twitter to earn a livelihood. The company had announced a “Super Follow" feature at its Analyst Day on February 26, which is a subscription option that influencers can use on the platform. The company said the price point for this will be customizable and Twitter will take a commission out of the earnings.