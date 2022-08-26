Twitter questioned on whistle-blower's claims: Panel not satisfied, seeks reply

Social media giant Twitter was questioned by a parliamentary panel on a range of issues including the privacy of user data, the possibility of breaches and allegations of irregularities levelled by a former employee turned whistle-blower Peiter Zatko
Based on the allegations of irregularities levelled by a former employee named Peiter Zatko, a parliamentary panel led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday questioned social media giant Twitter on a range of issues including the privacy of user data and the possibility of breaches.
It is believed that the tech company's team of officials has told the Standing Committee for Information and Technology that it follows strict data safety norms and that most of its employees do not have access to user data.
Officials further said, although there is some access to user data at the headquarters, it is purely for technical purposes.
According to the sources present in the committee, the members wanted to find out from the Twitter team if there was any leakage of data. The social media giant defended itself saying there has been no data leak by the company.
QUESTIONS ASKED BY THE PANEL
Questions were asked from Twitter about mechanism to control any breach of data, Twitter representatives replied that there was "no" breach of data.
According to sources, questions were also asked regarding, if there were any instances where users had confidentially contacted Twitter's Data Protection Officer.
Panel members sought details on how many employees were working for Twitter in India and how many were specifically in the IT section and in the security team for managing data?
Officials from Twitter who were present before the committee included Shagufta Kamran, Twitter's, Director, Public Policy & Government, along with other functionaries.
Members of the panel also asked pointed questions to the micro-blogging site about alleged data leakage by their platform. Members sought comments on the recent developments reported in the media about the revelations made by whistle-blower Zatko.
According to media reports, Zatko had also alleged that the Indian government "forced Twitter to hire one of its agents". Sources say that in the reply Twitter said that they had also read the media reports but did not have any concrete details to share on it. They also said that the Government of India never approached them for appointing any agent on their rolls.
WHY THIS MEETING?
The meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was called on Friday in the backdrop of reports that a former head of security Peiter Zatko had filed complaints with US officials alleging that the company misled regulators about its cyber-security defences and its problems with fake accounts.
Meanwhile, Twitter has said that it was a false narrative and the allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on the company, its customers and its shareholders.
Zatko's allegations
Twitter's former head of security, Peiter Zatko, had raised serious questions about the security of the platform's service, its ability to identify and remove fake accounts, and the truthfulness of its statements to users, shareholders and federal regulators.
Zatko alleged that Twitter prioritized growth over reining in the scourge of spam accounts, and even offered millions of dollars in cash bonuses to executives that increased the number of daily active users.
He also claimed the Twitter sales team has continued to misuse phone numbers for targeted advertising, potentially violating its 2011 consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission.
In a whistle-blower complaint made public, Zatko had documented what he described as his uphill 14-month effort to bolster Twitter security, boost the reliability of its service, repel intrusions by agents of foreign governments and both measure and take action against fake “bot" accounts that spammed the platform.
During his time at the company, Zatko claimed he came across a number of vulnerabilities "waiting to be discovered". According to media reports, he alleged that he discovered that half of the company's 500,000 data center servers run on outdated software that does not support basic security features, such as encryption for stored data, or no longer received regular security updates from their vendors.
According to international media reports, Zatko had also alleged that Twitter knowingly allowed the Indian government to place its agents on the company payroll where they had "direct unsupervised access to the company's systems and user data".
On 24 August, in an email to employees, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal defended the company and echoed its spokesperson's statement that Zatko's complaint is a "false narrative that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies."
PANEL NOT SATISFIED WITH TWITTER'S REPLIES
Twitter functionaries could not come up with "satisfactory" replies to some of the questions asked by the panel, said the source quoted above. To some of the questions, Twitter will now reply in writing.
After a discussion of over 50 minutes and "inability" to give concrete information, the panel has asked for the written replies to be sent to it within a week, said the source.
The meeting was held in the presence of chairman Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, CPIM MP John Brittas, BJP MP and former information and broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore among others.
The meeting was held in the presence of chairman Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, CPIM MP John Brittas, BJP MP and former information and broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore among others.