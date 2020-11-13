Twitter removes Amit Shah's display photo citing copyright violation

Twitter removes Amit Shah's display photo citing copyright violation1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2020, 05:12 AM IST
The image was restored after a while. There were no other details available from Twitter.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a "report from the copyright holder."
Clicking on Shah's Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."
Twitter's copyright policy states:"In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph."
Twitter had recently also removed the display picture on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, also citing copyright violation.
