Home >News >India >Twitter removes Amit Shah's display photo citing copyright violation
Home Minister Amit Shah gestures as he arrives at the Parliament House in New Delhi. (AFP)
Home Minister Amit Shah gestures as he arrives at the Parliament House in New Delhi. (AFP)

Twitter removes Amit Shah's display photo citing copyright violation

1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2020, 05:12 AM IST Staff Writer

The image was restored after a while. There were no other details available from Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a "report from the copyright holder."

Clicking on Shah's Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."

The image was restored after a while. There were no other details available from Twitter.

Twitter's copyright policy states:"In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph."

Twitter had recently also removed the display picture on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, also citing copyright violation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout