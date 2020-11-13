Subscribe
Home >News >India >Twitter removes Amit Shah's display photo citing copyright violation
Home Minister Amit Shah gestures as he arrives at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

Twitter removes Amit Shah's display photo citing copyright violation

1 min read . 05:12 AM IST Staff Writer

The image was restored after a while. There were no other details available from Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a "report from the copyright holder."

Clicking on Shah's Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."

The image was restored after a while. There were no other details available from Twitter.

Twitter's copyright policy states:"In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph."

Twitter had recently also removed the display picture on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, also citing copyright violation.

