Home >News >India >Twitter removes blue badge of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's personal account

Twitter removes blue badge of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's personal account

M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Staff Writer

According to Twitter, the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic

Social media platform Twitter has withdrawn blue verified badge from personal Twitter handle of Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, ANI reported on Saturday.

Although, the official handle of the Vice President of India @VPSecretariat continues to have the blue badge.

According to Twitter, the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active.

It aims to encourage and maintain trust between users on the platform by confirming the identity of an account with Twitter in order to be verified.

As per Twiter, verification is part of the social media platforms' commitment to serve the public conversation by informing people of the authenticity of accounts with considering the public interest.

The six types of notable accounts that Twitter currently verifies include Government Companies, brands and non-profit organisation, News organizations and journalists, Entertainment, Sports and esports, activists, organisers, and other influential individuals.

MeanwhileNigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities, two days after the social media giant removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.

