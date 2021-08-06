Microblogging platform Twitter has removed the blue tick badge from the account of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While Twitter has not revealed why the blue tick badge was removed from Dhoni's account, it could be because the Indian cricketer has not been active on the platform.

Dhoni's last tweet on the handle was posted on January 8, 2021. Twitter requires users to log in to the account in six months to be considered eligible for verification.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has 8.2 million followers on Twitter as of today.

The blue tick badge on a Twitter handle, like other social media handles lets people know that the account is verified and authentic. Apart from being active on the platform, users need to verify their identity, be part of a prominent organisation or brand, have a follower count in the top 0.5 per cent of active accounts in their geographical location, among other things.

Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020 and now only participates in the Indian Premier League. He will be back in action as the T20 tournament resumes in September in UAE.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the remainder of IPL. A total of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.

In the first match-up of this leg, Mumbai Indians will face-off against Chennai Super Kings on September 19. The final game of the league stage will see Royal Challengers Bangalore go up against Delhi Capitals on October 8.

The 1st Qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 10. The Eliminator & Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively with Dubai hosting the final of IPL 2021 on October 15 this year.

