Amid Bill Gates first visit to India after COVID pandemic, several eminent personalities are meeting him to seek his expertise in different subjects, be it philanthropy or something else. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar met Bill Gates on Tuesday. The former cricket captain also shared the photo of the three on Twitter.

He discussed several issues related to philanthropy and children's healthcare with Bill Gates. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar runs a Sachin Tendulkar Foundation for the development of socially backward children. While sharing his photo with Bill Gates, he thanked Bill Gates for sharing his insight on the issue of child healthcare. He also said that everyone is a student in life and sharing ideas is a powerful tool to find solution of world's challenges.

We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy - including children’s healthcare, which our Foundation works on.



Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world’s challenges.



Thanks for your insights @BillGates! pic.twitter.com/3o0wvHXelU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2023

With millions of fan following, it is impossible that Sachin's meeting with Bill Gates didn't pour any reactions. People on Twitter praised the meeting. A social media user commented, "Two legends together." Another Twitter user praised the two legends for being in a single frame. "Woaah... legends in one frame," another one wrote.

The meeting was organised by Gates and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is known to work on a variety of social and economic issues across the globe. Poverty, education, child healthcare, being some of them.

Bill Gates is meeting several eminent Indian personalities during his recent visit. Before Sachin Tendulkar, he met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and held discussions on wide-ranging matters.

"Mr. @BillGates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide ranging discussions with Governor @DasShaktikanta," RBI tweeted.

On February 23, he expressed his happiness on visiting India next week. In one of his tweets, he said how India gives him hope for the future and expressed his excitement to visit the country next week.

"India gives me hope for the future. I'm excited to visit next week and see the work being done by innovators and entrepreneurs to tackle big challenges like climate change, health, and hunger," he had tweeted.