Twitter responds to Sachin Tendulkar and Bill Gates meeting, says 'When two legends meet’
During his ongoing visit to India, Bill Gates met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster posted the his photo with wife and Bill Gates on Twitter on Tuesday
Amid Bill Gates first visit to India after COVID pandemic, several eminent personalities are meeting him to seek his expertise in different subjects, be it philanthropy or something else. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar met Bill Gates on Tuesday. The former cricket captain also shared the photo of the three on Twitter.
