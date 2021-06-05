OPEN APP
Twitter restored the verified blue tick on the personal account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu after removing it earlier on Saturday.

Clarifying on the matter, Twitter spokesperson mentioned that Naidu's account has been inactive since July 2020. The last tweet from the handle was posted on July 23, 2020. Naidu has been using official Vice President's Twitter handle, @VPSecretariat, to send out tweets.

As per the microblogging site's verification policy, it can remove the blue verified badge if the account remains inactive for long, the spokesperson further added.

However, the badge has been restored, Twitter informed.

Officials of the Vice President Secretariat reiterated the same reason, stating that the personal Twitter handle of Naidu, @MVenkaiahNaidu, Twitter algorithm had removed the blue badge on account of the handle being inactive for a long time.

Talking to news agency PTI they said Twitter was in the process of restoring the verification badge. The officials said Twitter was contacted after they noticed this morning that the blue tick was removed. Before 10.30 am, the blue tick badge was restored, they said.

