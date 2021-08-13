Twitter’s India Head Manish Maheshwari moving to US in new role

While competitors Facebook, Google, etc. made these appointments, Twitter originally failed to comply. The platform later appointed Dharmendra Chatur as its interim resident grievance officer, but he, too, resigned from the position less than a month after the appointment. The Delhi high court, on 28 July, had also observed that the company was in “total non-compliance" of the rules. On 11 August, the Centre told the court that Twitter had appointed the required individuals and “appears to be in compliance" with the rules.