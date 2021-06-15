As speculations rise over compliance with Indian government's new digital rules, micro-blogging site on Tuesday said that it has appointed interim Chief Compliance Officer.

The social media giant also said that details will be shared with the IT Ministry directly soon.

A Twitter spokesperson said that the company "continues to make every effort to comply with new guidelines and is keeping IT Ministry apprised of progress at every step," reported PTI.

Last week, Twitter had said that it's "making every effort" to comply with the new digital rules. "We have assured Govt of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with new guidelines,"it added in its letter.

Twitter had appointed India-based officers on contract it is required to amid difficulties due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government had issued a notice to Twitter giving it one last chance to "immediately" comply with the new IT rules and warned that failure to adhere to the norms will lead to the platform losing exemption from liability under the IT Act. Following this, Twitter had assured the Indian government last week that it is in advanced stages of finalising the appointment of chief compliance officer as required under the new IT rules, and that it will submit additional details within a week.

An interim Chief Compliance Officer has been retained and details will be shared with the Ministry directly soon, the spokesperson added. The move by Twitter assumes significance as the microblogging platform has been facing heat over delay in complying with the IT rules that mandate large digital platforms to undertake greater due diligence, and make them more accountable and responsible for the content that is hosted.

As per the rules, significant social media intermediaries -- those with over 50 lakh users -- are required to appoint a grievance officer, a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer. These personnel have to be residents in India.

What does India's new IT rules say:

The new digital rules for social media firms that came into effect in May mandate large platforms like Facebook and Twitter to undertake greater due diligence and make these digital platforms more accountable and responsible for the content hosted by them.

The new IT rules also require significant social media intermediaries -- providing services primarily in the nature of messaging -- to enable identification of the "first originator" of the information that undermines the sovereignty of India, the security of the state, or public order.

It say that significant social media intermediaries, those with more than 50 lakh users, are required to appoint a grievance officer, a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer. These personnel have to be residents in India.

Social media firms will also have to take down flagged content within 36 hours, and remove within 24 hours content that is flagged for issues such as nudity and pornography.

Non-compliance with the new guidelines would result in these platforms losing their intermediary status that provides them immunity from liabilities over any third-party data hosted by them.

The Centre believes that the new rules are designed to prevent abuse and misuse of platforms, and offer users a robust forum for grievance redressal.

