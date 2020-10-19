Twitter shows Jammu and Kashmir as part of China, sparks row

A major controversy erupted after Twitter India showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of Peoples Republic of China in the timelines. Reacting to the incident, Twitter spokesperson said that teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the concerned geotag issue, News Agency ANI tweeted.

"We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, & understand & respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate & resolve the concerned geotag issue: Twitter Spokesperson on location tag in a live broadcast showing Jammu & Kashmir as part of China, ANI tweeted.

We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, & understand & respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate & resolve the concerned geotag issue: Twitter Spokesperson on location tag in a live broadcast showing Jammu & Kashmir as part of China. pic.twitter.com/UqpCCgma1q — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

A location tag of a live video posted on October 18 by national security analyst Nitin Gokhale showed the Leh’s Hall of Fame memorial in Jammu and Kashmir and as part of China.

See this Twitter! When I put Hall of Fame Leh as the location, see what it shows. I tested it deliberately.@Twitter @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/sGMbmjJ60c — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) October 18, 2020

Gokhale posted screenshots of the same on Twitter while raising the issue "Tweeple pl put Hall of Fame Leh as your location for live broadcast and see what’s happening. It shows location as Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Republic of China. I tested it again. Outrageous. Pl flood Twitter with complaints. GoI should take immediate action."

Tweeple pl put Hall of Fame Leh as your location for live broadcast and see what’s happening. It shows location as Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Republic of China. I tested it again. Outrageous. Pl flood Twitter with complaints. GoI should take immediate action. @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/pbnr8364at — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) October 18, 2020

"Here’s one more example, if you need one @Twitter @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport. I put location as Leh’s Kushak Bakula Airport and look what you are showing!" Gokhale tweeted.

Here’s one more example, if you need one @Twitter @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport. I put location as Leh’s Kushak Bakula Airport and look what you are showing! pic.twitter.com/eTpf9mac6E — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) October 18, 2020

This comes amid border tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated following at least three attempts by the Chinese soldiers to "intimidate" Indian troops along the northern and southern bank of Pangong lake area between August 29 and September 8 where even shots were fired in the air for the first time at the LAC in 45 years.

As tensions escalated further, the foreign ministers of India and China held talks in Moscow on September 10 where they reached the five-point agreement to defuse the situation in eastern Ladakh.

In the last three months, the Indian Army rushed tanks, heavy weaponry, ammunition, fuel, food and essential winter supplies to various treacherous and high-altitude areas of the region to maintain combat readiness through the harsh winter of around four months starting around mid-October.

-With inputs from PTI

