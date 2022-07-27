Twitter slow-walking document production, allege Elon Musk's attorneys

Ahead of an October trial to determine whether Elon Musk should be forced to execute a $44 billion takeover of the social media giant, the Tesla CEO's lawyers have taken issue with Twitter's slow-walking document production. Additionally, they claimed in a court document filed on July 26 that Twitter Inc. lawyers had objected to a trial date of October 17 and were pushing on an October 10 trial start, utilising the ambiguity of the trial date to postpone additional scheduling conversations. A Twitter representative said that the company had nothing to say about the court petition.

