Twitter snacks: Australia's Scott Morrison wanted to offer Modi ScoMasas he made

NEW DELHI: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week, on Sunday tried his hand at making the ubiquitous Indian samosa, which he said he would have liked to share with Modi.

“Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him," said Morrison in a post on Twitter.

“ScoMosas“ is seen as a play on Morrison’s first name “Scott" and “samosas," a deep fried snack typically with a filling of potatoes, variations of which are found across the country.

The meeting between the two is slated for 4 June. Morrison was scheduled to visit India in January but it off his visit due to the devastating wildfires in Australia. A rescheduled visit in May had to be converted into a virtual summit due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

