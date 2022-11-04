Twitter starts laying off staff in India2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 06:28 PM IST
World's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.
World's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.
Twitter has started laying off employees in India and reportedly a "significant chunk" of the team has been handed the pink slip. The job cuts were highly anticipated as Twitter on Thursday announced to temporarily close its offices on Friday after telling employees they would be informed by email later in the day about whether they are being laid off.