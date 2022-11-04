Twitter has started laying off employees in India and reportedly a "significant chunk" of the team has been handed the pink slip. The job cuts were highly anticipated as Twitter on Thursday announced to temporarily close its offices on Friday after telling employees they would be informed by email later in the day about whether they are being laid off.

The move follows a week of uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk.

"Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this," a Twitter India employee told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Another source said the lay-offs have affected a "significant chunk" of the India team. Many unverified sources on Twitter also claimed that there has been a ‘massive’ layoff. However, the full details of the job cuts were not immediately available.

Twitter India did not respond to email queries.

Meanwhile, 25-year old Indian Yash Agarwal, who was one of the employees to get fired, took to Twitter to explain while losing a job is one of life’s hard events, he has taken the hit in another way.

“Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture" read Yash’s post on Twitter where he announced the news of losing job at Twitter. The same was also shared on his LinkedIn profile.

Just got laid off.

The US-based social media platform, in an internal email to employees earlier, had said, "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday."

It said that "everyone will receive an individual email".

The company will temporarily close all offices for safety of employees as well as Twitter systems and customer data.

"If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," Twitter had said.

Musk, the world's richest person, is looking to cut around 3,700 Twitter staff, or about half the workforce, as he seeks to slash costs and impose a demanding new work ethic, according to internal plans reviewed by Reuters this week.

The company's content moderation team is expected to be a target of the cuts, tweets from Twitter employees suggested on Friday. Musk has promised to restore free speech while preventing it from descending into a "hellscape".

Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives. This was followed by an exodus of top management. Musk has now started a massive exercise to downsize the company's global workforce.

