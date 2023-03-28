Twitter temporarily blocks BBC's Punjabi handle as Amritpal manhunt continues

The British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) Punjabi news account on micro-blogging site Twitter was temporarily withheld in India ‘in response to a legal demand’. The Twitter account was unaccessible to the followers and the corporation for at least three hours. The media organisation has said that their Twitter account was targeted by the Indian Government for reporting on the manhunt to arrest Pro-Khalistan radical preacher of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh.

BBC informed that they have sent a mail to the Indian Government regarding the twitter account ban. However, there has been no response from the Indian Government, BBC said.

The BBC Punjabi News Twitter account have since been restored.

The Punjab Police and Rapid Action force (RAF)'s joint action to nab the radical preacher began on 18 March. According to several reports, Twitter accounts of several journalists, writers, commentators, social and political activists related to Punjab were blocked in India the very next day.

Gagandeep Singh, a journalist in a Chandigarh-based pro-Punjab digital media organization said to BBC, “My Twitter account was withheld on March 19. According to the information shared by Twitter, the Government of India has requested Twitter for this."

In latest updates, Amritpal Singh is now reported to have been fled to Nepal. The Indian Government has asked authorities in Nepal to put him on a watchlist after intelligence suggested Amritpal Singh may have crossed the border.

An image of Amritpal Singh emerged on Monday which showed him sitting on what looked like the top of a truck. The photo which was widely circulated showed he was with his close aide Papalpreet Singh.

The authenticity of time the image taken could not independently confirmed by Mint.

Papalpreet is believed to be Amritpal Singh’s mentor and was allegedly in contact with Pakistan spy agency ISI. In the photo, Amritpal Singh is seen in a jacket, a maroon turban and sunglasses, and holding a can of beer.

Nearly 200 of Amritpal Singh's supporters/aides have been arrested since 18 March but Amritpal remains elusive, prompting opposition criticism of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.