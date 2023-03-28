Twitter temporarily blocks BBC's Punjabi handle as Amritpal manhunt continues

The British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) Punjabi news account on micro-blogging site Twitter was temporarily withheld in India ‘in response to a legal demand’. The Twitter account was unaccessible to the followers and the corporation for at least three hours. The media organisation has said that their Twitter account was targeted by the Indian Government for reporting on the manhunt to arrest Pro-Khalistan radical preacher of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh.

