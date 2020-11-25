Twitter to bring back verified badges next year

New Delhi: Verified badges will return to Twitter next year, the social media platform announced in a blog post today. The company had stopped public applications for verification badges three years ago, after hearing complaints that they seemed to be awarded arbitrarily. Twitter revealed a draft policy for how verified badges will be awarded in future and has also put out a survey to take user feedback on the same.

New Delhi: Verified badges will return to Twitter next year, the social media platform announced in a blog post today. The company had stopped public applications for verification badges three years ago, after hearing complaints that they seemed to be awarded arbitrarily. Twitter revealed a draft policy for how verified badges will be awarded in future and has also put out a survey to take user feedback on the same.

Verified badges are little blue ticks that appear next to a person’s user handle on Twitter. They signify that the account is a trusted information source. According to Twitter, verified badges will be awarded to government accounts, companies, brands, non-profit organizations, news organizations, entertainment, sports, activists, organizers and “other influential individuals". It’s unclear what kind of accounts will fall under the last category. Twitter says accounts must be “notable and active" to receive the badge.

Verified badges are little blue ticks that appear next to a person's user handle on Twitter. They signify that the account is a trusted information source. According to Twitter, verified badges will be awarded to government accounts, companies, brands, non-profit organizations, news organizations, entertainment, sports, activists, organizers and "other influential individuals". It's unclear what kind of accounts will fall under the last category. Twitter says accounts must be "notable and active" to receive the badge.

Further, the company has also added new criteria that will lead to automatic removal of verification badges. Twitter says inactivity is one such criteria, while repeat violation of Twitter’s rules is another. It says “severe violations" may result in “immediate account suspension" as well. Parody newsfeeds, pets and fictional characters etc. will not be given verified badges.

“Removal of the badge based on repeated violations will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and is not automatic," the company said in its blog post.

The company also detailed some rules that qualify users for the badge. Profiles must include profile names, bio and banner images, they have to be active for at least six months and have confirmed email addresses and phone numbers.