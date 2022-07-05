Twitter to legally challenge ‘content take down orders’ by Indian government1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 04:20 PM IST
Twitter India will pursue judicial review of Indian content takedown orders -Reuters Source
Twitter is seeking to overturn some Indian government orders to take down content, a source familiar with the matter said, in a legal challenge which alleges abuse of power by officials.