Elon Musk promotes algorithmic transparency as Twitter makes source code public1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 07:38 AM IST
- Twitter has made its recommendation algorithm's source code public by uploading it to two repositories on the code-sharing platform GitHub.
Twitter has made parts of its recommendation algorithm's code public, making users and programmers understand how the platform recommends content and suggests modifications to the algorithm.
