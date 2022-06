Anand Mahindra, who has 9.3 million followers on Twitter, is often seen chit-chatting with his fans publicly. His sense of humour might make anyone giggle. In the latest tweet, a Twitter user asked his age. A user wrote, "Mr Anand ji, How old are you?"

Mr. Anand ji, how old are you? — Keshava NYC (@keshava_usa) June 5, 2022

To which the Mahindra Group chairman responded, "What? You don’t trust Uncle Google to give you the answer??", with a smile and blushing emoji.

What? You don’t trust Uncle Google to give you the answer?? 😊 https://t.co/DGlmuTldlA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 5, 2022

The tweet has received more than 1,300 likes in just three hours and 174 people have reacted to the tweet.

Mostly, users told Mahindra that Google is not an uncle but aunty as the search engine answers queries in a woman's voice.

It's more likely to be google aunty I guess.. carries a womanly voice whenever I ask her something 🤣😂 and she says you're 67 years, 1 month, and 4 days atm! — Venkat Narayan (@ThinkPositiveI) June 5, 2022

Many users praised Mahidnra's witty response and wrote, "Age is just a number".

Sir, you are an inspiration & would always remain for generations to come.

Age is just a number.

& a Number can be interpreted as per own level of wisdom.

It may be Real number, Imaginary number or natural number. — Fauji Arvind Pandey (@ArvindPandey82) June 5, 2022

Good reply 🙂. Age doesn't matter, there are many other things to learn and get inspired by you sir. You're one of the greatest achievers in the world. — PSG ❤️ Memeland (@PSG35236573) June 5, 2022

Google will actually enhance its engine as your age and your energy doesn't reall tally 😊😊 — Vikash Sharma 🇮🇳 #SwadeshiWarrior (@VikashSharmaIB) June 5, 2022

According to Google, Anand Mahindra's age is 67 years. Anand Mahindra is currently the chairman of the Mahindra Group. Mahindra graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard College (1977) and secured an MBA from the Harvard Business School (1981).

Mahindra has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan Award (2020), India's third-highest civilian honour. He was appointed ‘Knight in the National Order of the Legion of Honour’ by the President of the French Republic (2016) and conferred the 'Grand Officer of the Order of the Star of Italy', by the President of Italy (2013).

Mahindra also initiated the Nanhi Kali programme, which, for the last two decades, has provided over half a million under-privileged girls access to high-quality education.