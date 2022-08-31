Mohammed Zubair was arrested after the businessman complained about one of his old tweets
The complainant is a Delhi-based real estate businessman who originally belongs to Ajmer in Rajasthan
The Delhi Police of Wednesday informed that a Twitter user who complained against the fact-checker and Alt News founder Mohammad Zubair is a Delhi-based businessman who originally belongs to Ajmer, Rajasthan. The police officials denied disclosing more details about the businessman including his name.
Delhi Police has been working for some time to establish the identity of the Twitter handle @balajikijaiin which was working under the name of “Hanuman Bhakt". He was tracked after a response from Twitter using an IP address. A formal notice is dispatched to him to join the probe, the official said.
"The investigation has revealed that the anonymous Twitter handle was operated by a 36-year-old real estate businessman who originally hails from Ajmer in Rajasthan and presently lives in Dwarka," a police official privy to the probe said.
According to police, the businessman moved from Ajmer to Delhi a few years ago with his family. They also mentioned that there are no links or evidence connecting him to any political party or group.
In a statement before the Delhi Police, the businessman claimed that his religious sentiments were hurt due to the tweet of Zubair. The police didn't share the details about when the notice was sent and the statement was recorded.
Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair who is currently out on bail was arrested on 27 June and spent around 24 days in custody. He was accused of hurting religious sentiment through his tweet on a religious deity in 2018.
The police said that the businessman took note of that old tweet and posted it tagging Delhi Police and urged them to take action as his “religious sentiments" were hurt. They subsequently filed a complaint and arrested Zubair.
After the arrests, the businessman deleted his Twitter account but reactivated it the next day with the same User Name and handle. The account is now suspended by Twitter.
Apart from this case multiple FIRs also sprang up against Zubair in Hathras, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Chandauli and Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. All were allegations of hurting religious sentiments.
While granting bail to Zubair the apex court pulled up the police for using their power of arrest and said "exercise of the power of arrest must be pursued sparingly".
Cases against Zubair were under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code including criminal conspiracy (Sections 120B), promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language, etc (Section 153A) and deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings (Section 295A).
