Twitter user boasts of ‘Power of Mahindra’, Anand Mahindra not impressed2 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 12:41 PM IST
Anand Mahindra was more bothered about something else.
Anand Mahindra was more bothered about something else.
Listen to this article
Anand Mahindra was mentioned in a video that was shared on Twitter by someone showcasing the "power of Mahindra." In the footage, a Mahindra truck can be seen passing through an area that appears to be experiencing a landslide. There isn't much severe damage as one large rock chunk strikes the truck's hood. The user appears to be highlighting the strength of Mahindra vehicles in the video. The Mahindra Group chairman, though, didn't appear to be at all impressed.