Anand Mahindra was mentioned in a video that was shared on Twitter by someone showcasing the "power of Mahindra." In the footage, a Mahindra truck can be seen passing through an area that appears to be experiencing a landslide. There isn't much severe damage as one large rock chunk strikes the truck's hood. The user appears to be highlighting the strength of Mahindra vehicles in the video. The Mahindra Group chairman, though, didn't appear to be at all impressed.

Some of Mahindra vehicles are among the safest made-in-India vehicles, as per GNCAP crash-test ratings. These include Mahindra Marazzo, Mahindra Thar, Mahindra XUV300 and Mahindra XUV700. While Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra XUV300 have received five-star ratings, Marazzo and Thar have got four-star ratings.

Anand Mahindra was, nevertheless, not bothered about the strength of Mahindra vehicles. He was more concerned about the safety of the passengers. “Oh my God," the billionaire businessman exclaimed after watching the video.

Oh my God…The people in that car were blessed. Why on earth were they driving in that route? Was there no warning issued? https://t.co/5L2s973S5w — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 29, 2022

“The people in that car were blessed. Why on earth were they driving in that route? Was there no warning issued?" he added.

One of the users wrote that, while it was not clear why there had been no warning signs, it seemed like the driver of the truck had faith in Mahindra as much as in God. as per another user, people do not pay heed to the warnings issued by nature or by administration. However, fortunately, these people were blessed to have survived unhurt because of the “power of Mahindra".

According to another user, warnings are never taken seriously anywhere in India, whether in hilly areas or cities. However, Mahindra is the only company in India to have given the best SUVs for years, the user added.